Heavy rains pound Thane, Palghar; two swept away in flood waters 

Published: 29th June 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Thane rain_Mumbai

Children wade through a flooded street following heavy rainfall at Bhiwandi in Thane district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Heavy rains pounded Thane and the neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging in many areas and a number of incidents of tree fall, officials said.

Two persons were swept away in swollen water bodies in the last two days. While the body of one of them was recovered, efforts were on to trace the other person, they said.

A number of cars were also damaged in Thane district in rain-related incidents, the officials said.

A portion of a compound wall of the upscale NRI Complex in Navi Mumbai township of Thane district collapsed on Wednesday night after heavy rains, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Dr Babasaheb Rajale told PTI on Thursday. No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding a few cars parked in the complex were damaged.

In the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 short-circuits, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai, as per the civic body.

A 38-year-old man, identified as Kaushal Doshi, received injuries in a tree fall incident at Mamledarwadi junction in the western suburb of Malad, a civic official said.

He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

A 16-year-old boy from Diva in Thane city was swept away in a swollen nullah on Wednesday night and efforts were still on to trace him, officials said.

Thane city received 200.08 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Since January this year, the city has so far recorded 506.46 mm of rainfall, compared to 198.32 mm in the same period last year, he said.

Following heavy rains on Wednesday as well as on Thursday morning, several low-lying areas in Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar townships of Thane were flooded, the district disaster control room said.

Water entered several houses in low-lying areas and Manpada police station in Dombivli, while various offices reported leakages following heavy showers, it said.

Local firemen and disaster management cell teams were on their toes, attending to several calls of water-logging and tree falls in Thane city in which at least half-a-dozen cars were damaged, Tadvi said.

In Palghar, a villager, Devram Ramji Gimbal (45), was swept away in a swollen stream in Wada taluka on Tuesday when he went out to buy seeds for growing paddy, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.

The body was recovered from the stream on Wednesday and sent to a government hospital for postmortem. A case of accidental death was registered, he added.

