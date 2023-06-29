Home Nation

Kapil Sibal takes a dig at PM Modi over UCC remarks 

PM Modi made a strong pitch for a UCC, while addressing a gathering at Bhopal, saying the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens.

Published: 29th June 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 10:27 AM

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former law minister Kapil Sibal has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking how "uniform" is his proposal and does it cover Hindus, tribals and the northeast.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal on Tuesday, Modi made a strong pitch for a UCC, saying the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens.

The prime minister also accused the opposition of using the UCC issue to mislead and provoke Muslims.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP, said, "Prime Minister: Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, accuses Opposition of instigating Muslims. Questions: 1) Why now after 9 years? 2024? 2) How 'uniform' is your proposal: Cover: Hindus, Tribals, North-East, All? 3) Every day your Party targets Muslims. Why? Concerned now!"

The Law Commission had, on June 14, invited views from all the stakeholders, including members of the public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, had examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions. Subsequently, a consultation paper on "Reforms of Family Law" was issued in 2018.

The 22nd Law Commission, which recently got a three-year extension, has now restarted the process and sought views from the stakeholders by July 13.

A UCC typically means a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

