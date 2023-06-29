Manipur police stops Rahul Gandhi's convoy at Bishnupur, claims fear of violence along route

By Agencies

IMPHAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was on Thursday stopped by the Manipur police at Bishnupur, about 20 kilometres from Imphal, officials said.

After arriving at Imphal, he was travelling in a convoy to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.

Police officials claimed the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route. They also claimed that tyres were burnt on the highway near Utlou village in Bishnupur district and a few stones were thrown at the convoy.

"We fear a repetition of such events and hence as a precaution, requested the convoy to halt at Bishnupur," a police officer told PTI.

Congress office bearers are speaking with the police and army authorities to ensure safe passage for their party leader.

Speaking on the incident, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "people are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us?"

"I do not know why the Police are not allowing us. Rahul Gandhi's visit is to meet the affected people only. We travelled around 20-25 km but there was no road blockage anywhere. Rahul Gandhi is sitting inside the car. I do not know who has instructed the local police," he added.

Rahul will be in Manipur on June 29 and 30 during which he is scheduled to visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur.

Congress has been vocal on Manipur since the outbreak of violence started in the BJP-ruled state.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has "left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation" while appealing for peace and harmony in the state.

Ajoy Kumar, AICC Incharge North East on Thursday said that there is total law and order "failure" in the state right now.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

