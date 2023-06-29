Home Nation

Missing local BJP leader's body found hanging in his residence in West Bengal

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar blamed TMC for Dipak Samanta's death and said the saffron party will not keep quiet if such violence against it continues.

By PTI

SABANG: A local BJP leader's body, who was allegedly missing for the past three-four days, was found hanging in his residence at Balpai village in Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday morning, police said.

The leader has been identified as BJP booth president Dipak Samanta, a police official said.

"We have found Dipak Samanta hanging from the ceiling of his village residence at Sabang. He is attached to a political party. We are investigating the matter and have no clue whether this is a suicide or murder case. Police is yet to arrest anyone and the body has been sent for post-mortem," he said over the phone.

Senior BJP leader from Ghatal, Tanmay Das when contacted alleged that Samanta has been "missing" for the past three-four days and was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence on Thursday morning by his family members.

"Trinamool Congress has been putting pressure on Dipak to join it before the July 8 panchayat election. He and his family had gone to the police but they were not heard," he said.

Das also alleged that Samanta had recently received a white saree and white flowers, which is equivalent to life threats.

He had approached the police, who denied to take his complaint. White sarees are traditionally worn by widows and sending one to someone is taken as an indication that his wife will soon become a widow.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar blamed TMC for Samanta's death and said the saffron party will not keep quiet if such violence against it continues.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

