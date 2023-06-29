New Congress Working Committee likely in July; Pilot may get berth, but not Tharoor

Preetha Nair and Ejaz Kaise By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/RAIPUR: AHEAD of the upcoming state elections and a much-awaited announcement of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top brass has been holding a series of meetings with leaders from the poll-bound states for the last two days in the capital.

Sources said the party is likely to announce a new CWC in the first week of July, eight months after Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the Congress president. Kharge is in the process of appointing new general secretaries, and new chiefs in some state units.

Indicating winds of change after its victory in the Karnataka elections, the party has recently inducted Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as the new president of the Gujarat Congress unit.

Leaders had attributed the delay in the new CWC to the Karnataka elections and the new provision of inducting “50 per cent of members under 50 years of age into the committee.”

Sources said that with the expansion of the CWC to 35 members, Kharge may introduce new faces.

A bigger role for senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also on the cards, while KC Venugopal may continue as AICC general secretary (organisation).

Sources said the party chief may try to pacify Sachin Pilot with a berth in the CWC. However, Shashi Tharoor is unlikely to make it to the committee.

For poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with senior leaders of the state party on Wednesday. The meeting to chalk out poll strategies was attended by Kharge, Venugopal, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary (Chhattisgarh) Kumari Selja and others.

Party leaders brainstormed on how to project party unity ahead of the assembly polls. The party saw its leaders speaking in different voices following a reshuffle of party general secretaries by the state party chief Mohan Markam.

The move drew adverse reactions from many party leaders, including CM Bhupesh Baghel. “The party will fight Chhattisgarh polls as one as we did in 2018,” said Selja.

A source said the party has discussed the tussle between Baghel and state Congress president Mohan Markam. The leaders said they won’t allow the situation to go out of control.

On Tuesday, Congress brass also held a strategy meeting with leaders of the Telangana Congress, a day after 35 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members joined the party.

