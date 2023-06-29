Patna Diary: Grand Alliance set to unravel, claims Prashant Kishor

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Giriraj makes disparaging comment on Nitish

Union minister and BJP’s firebrand leader Giriraj Singh, known for his acerbic comments, while drawing an analogy, compared chief minister Nitish Kumar to a ‘bachelor’ in a bride-groom race to become the Opposition’s PM face. Giriraj claimed Nitish was hopeful of being declared as the convener of the alliance of Opposition parties, but it could not happen; thus, Kumar remained a bachelor. Opposition leaders had met in the state capital on June 23, declaring that they would fight the LS election against BJP together. Giriraj said it was not the first time Nitish remained a ‘bachelor’. It was so in Telangana too, he said.

Grand Alliance set to unravel, says Prashant

Grand Alliance’s disintegration is certain, poll strategist Prashant Kishor claimed. His remark came only a few days after the opposition leaders from across the country assembled in the state capital and decided to contest LS polls against BJP together. PK claimed that chief minister Nitish Kumar had joined the grand alliance with planning. He said, “In 2015, I had formed the grand alliance in Bihar, so I know what will be the future of this alliance.” PK said that since the 2020 assembly elections, Nitish knew it would not be possible for him to remain CM for a long time.

Collapse of another bridge sparks row

A fresh controversy erupted over the collapse of another bridge over the Ganga in Vaishali district. The pontoon bridge built at a cost of Rs 10 crore collapsed after a strong wind ripped through the district. People remained stranded on the bridge as a portion was washed away due to strong wind. The bridge connecting Raghopur to Vaishali district headquarters was the only means of transportation for people living in the riverine belt of Raghopur, the assembly constituency of Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Taking a swipe at Tejashwi, who is also the road construction department minister, a BJP leader said, “Grand alliance government is deep-rooted in graft.”

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com

