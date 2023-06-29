Rajnath begins poll campaign in Rajasthan, Nadda to follow

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Raising the BJP pitch in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s turf in poll-bound Rajasthan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the world now listens attentively to what India says as its stature has risen in the past nine years. The Defence Minister was speaking at a public rally in Balesar town of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district.

“The whole world is looking towards India as the country’s position has strengthened manifold,” he said. Rajnath also highlighted the works and schemes undertaken in the last nine years of the Modi government.

The huge gathering was organised in the Shergarh Assembly constituency area in Balesar which is a Rajput-dominated area. The visit was an attempt to tap the Rajput votes as the BJP seeks to improve its prospects in the Marwar region of west Rajasthan.

This is the political turf where CM Ashok Gehlot has dominated for the past three decades as Jodhpur is his hometown. Highlighting PM Modi’s achievements, Singh emphasized that Modi’s leadership has transformed India’s global standing.

The Defence Minister asserted that the BJP fulfils all promises it makes, whether it is the abrogation of Article 370 or the construction of a grand Ram temple. The BJP has not yet declared a chief ministerial (CM) face for this Assembly polls due in a few months.

In the past four elections, Vasundhara Raje has been the face of the party in Rajasthan, but this time, the party has taken a different approach.

Sources indicate that the party intends to contest the election based on PM Modi’s popularity. As a result, several party leaders are expected to visit the state in the coming days.

Continuing the series of BJP’s prominent leaders addressing public gatherings, BJP chief JP Nadda will hold a meeting in Bharatpur on June 29. Nadda will also inaugurate the new party office building in Bharatpur and hold a meeting with district office-bearers.

The next day, on Friday, Union Minister Amit Shah will also visit Rajasthan. He will address a big rally in Udaipur. The BJP is likely to release a report card of the Modi government.

