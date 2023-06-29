Home Nation

Rajnath begins poll campaign in Rajasthan, Nadda to follow

The Defence Minister was speaking at a public rally in Balesar town of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Raising the BJP pitch in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s turf in poll-bound Rajasthan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the world now listens attentively to what India says as its stature has risen in the past nine years. The Defence Minister was speaking at a public rally in Balesar town of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district.

“The whole world is looking towards India as the country’s position has strengthened manifold,” he said. Rajnath also highlighted the works and schemes undertaken in the last nine years of the Modi government.

The huge gathering was organised in the Shergarh Assembly constituency area in Balesar which is a Rajput-dominated area. The visit was an attempt to tap the Rajput votes as the BJP seeks to improve its prospects in the Marwar region of west Rajasthan.

This is the political turf where CM Ashok Gehlot has dominated for the past three decades as Jodhpur is his hometown. Highlighting PM Modi’s achievements, Singh emphasized that Modi’s leadership has transformed India’s global standing.

The Defence Minister asserted that the BJP fulfils all promises it makes, whether it is the abrogation of Article 370 or the construction of a grand Ram temple. The BJP has not yet declared a chief ministerial (CM) face for this Assembly polls due in a few months.

In the past four elections, Vasundhara Raje has been the face of the party in Rajasthan, but this time, the party has taken a different approach.

Sources indicate that the party intends to contest the election based on PM Modi’s popularity. As a result, several party leaders are expected to visit the state in the coming days.

Continuing the series of BJP’s prominent leaders addressing public gatherings, BJP chief JP Nadda will hold a meeting in Bharatpur on June 29. Nadda will also inaugurate the new party office building in Bharatpur and hold a meeting with district office-bearers.

The next day, on Friday, Union Minister Amit Shah will also visit Rajasthan. He will address a big rally in Udaipur. The BJP is likely to release a report card of the Modi government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPRajnath SinghJP NaddaRajasthan Elections
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp