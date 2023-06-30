Home Nation

23,000 street children identified across country being rehabilitated: Official 

The identification process was carried out on 'Bal Swaraj', a website where information about such children is uploaded and tracked in order to rehabilitate them, a senior official said.

Published: 30th June 2023 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

street children, Child

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 23,000 street children identified across the country with the help of a web portal are currently being rehabilitated, officials said on Friday.

The identification process was carried out on 'Bal Swaraj', a website where information about such children is uploaded and tracked in order to rehabilitate them, a senior official said.

According to officials, these children are categorised into three groups.

The first category consists of children who have either run away from their homes or been abandoned by their families and are living on the streets alone.

The second category comprises children living on the streets with their families.

The third category includes children who live in slums and are out on the streets during the day but return to their homes at night, they said.

Out of the 23,000 street children, 53 per cent stay on the streets with their families, 43 per cent stay on the street during the day and then return to their homes at night and 4 per cent live alone on the streets, officials said.

The rehabilitation process in all three categories is different. While children who are alone are sent to shelter homes, those who live with their families in slums are linked to welfare schemes, they said.

A majority of children who live on the streets with their families include those who have moved to a bigger city in search of better opportunities.

Such children are repatriated to their villages and linked to welfare schemes there, officials added.

Explaining the rescue and rehabilitation process, the officials said when a child is rescued and presented in front of the child welfare committee (CWC), a social investigation report and an individual care plan are prepared.

After that, a committee gives recommendations for rehabilitation.

The last two steps consist of linking the child with welfare schemes and then following up on him or her, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
street children web portal rehabilitated Bal Swaraj
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp