Amid rejig buzz, PM Modi to chair key meet of ministers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have called a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on July 3. The PM is likely to take stock of the performance of each ministry and equip the minister concerned with the government's stand on various issues.

A senior source in the government said the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers comes a few days after the PM’s meeting on Wednesday with the party’s top leaders on issues including uniform civil code (UCC), next Parliament session, organisational matters and a possible reshuffle of the Council of Ministers.

“It is guessed that the PM may drop hints to some of the ministers to get ready for LS elections. A discussion over Cabinet reshuffle, which is expected, may also be held at this meeting,” said a party source.

“The monsoon session, which is likely to start after July 15, is almost sure to be stormy over the UCC, Manipur crisis and the Balasore rail mishap, besides other issues. In such a situation, it is believed that the PM will share tips with his ministers on how to tackle the situation on the floor of the House on the issue of UCC, the Manipur crisis and the recent major rail mishap in Odisha’s Balasore,” a source hinted, adding that the first opposition meet held in Patna and the second to be held in Bangalore on July 13, will also be countered by the present members of treasury benches.

There is also a buzz that the expected Cabinet reshuffle may get the final shape at the meeting in which the ministers who are likely to be dropped from the Cabinet will be asked to resign and told to focus on Lok Sabha elections or organisational matters.

It may be recalled that in the July 2021 Cabinet reshuffle, 12 ministers were dropped and 17 new ministers were sworn in. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar and Santosh Gangwar Bareilly were dropped before Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal and Ashwini Vaishnaw were inducted into the cabinet. Recently, law minister Kiren Rijiju was dropped from the law ministry and was replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Union Council of Ministers consist of Cabinet ministers, ministers of state and the minister of state (independent charges). At present, there are 58 Union ministers handling 93 departments of various ministries. Discussions on the impact of the Aspirational Districts Programme, Ujjwala scheme, Har Ghar Jal, farmers’ welfare schemes, railway projects and many other minority-centric welfare schemes started by the Modi government in the last nine years are also expected to come up for discussions.



