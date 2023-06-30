Amit Shah calls Nitish Kumar 'Paltu Babu', says 'He is just befooling Lalu Yadav at this age'

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Congress failed to ‘launch’ party leader Rahul Gandhi 20 times, emphasizing that now people had to decide if they wanted to give another term to Narendra Modi as Prime Minister or want to make Rahul their next PM.

Shah also attacked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s opposition unity drive alleging that leaders of those 20 parties who had assembled in the state capital were responsible for Rs 20 lakh crore scams when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

Addressing a public meeting in Lakhisarai, Shah said, “Congress is a ‘vichitra’ (strange) party as it launches its leader. “It has made 20 attempts to launch Rahul, but failed. It had tried to launch Rahul in the meeting of opposition leaders in Patna too, but again it failed.”

He said now people had to decide who should be their PM. Modi, who had added to the glory of the country and also ensured its safety, or Rahul who could not be successfully ‘launched’ as a leader. He also appealed to people to ensure that NDA won all 40 Lok Sabha seats of the state in the 2024 election. Launching a blistering attack on Nitish by calling him a ‘betrayer’ and ‘paltu ram’ for snapping ties with BJP and forming a new government with the Grand Alliance, he exhorted people to ‘punish’ him in the Lok Sabha election as well as in the 2025 state assembly elections.

He said that Nitish was also befooling RJD chief Lalu Prasad as he was not going to become Prime Minister and would continue to stick to the post of chief minister. It was Shah’s 5th visit to Bihar in the last 10 months. The Home Minister said that Nitish had built his political career by fighting against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Lalu but now he had joined hands with Congress and RJD.

He alleged that Nitish should be shameful for sacrificing his principles for the “lust of power” and joining hands with Lalu and Arvind Kejriwal. He said people of Bihar would not be with the corrupt people as it was the land of revolutionary leader Jayaprakash Narayan. Now, Nitish is sitting in the doorstep of Congress, he alleged. Shah claimed that law and order situation in Bihar was worsening as ‘goonda raj’ had returned to the state with RJD coming back to power as liquor mafia and sand mafia had become active.

Shah said that Nitish should tell what his government had done for Bihar before questioning the Centre. He said the Centre opened engineering and medical colleges in Munger as it also gave `3 lakh crore for 13 greenfield expressways in the state and `13,400 crore for Patna Metro. Reacting to Shah’s meeting, JD-U chief and MP from Munger Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said Shah’s nervousness over BJP losing ground in the state was visible during his address at Lakhisarai on Thursday. Lakhisarai assembly constituency comes under Munger Lok Sabha seat.

He alleged that several schemes that Shah mentioned in his speech were launched by Nitish Kumar. For example, Centre’s funds were not used in Jal Jivan Mission to provide tap water supply to people in the state. RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari claimed that BJP will not be able to open its account in Bihar in next year’s Lok Sabha election.

