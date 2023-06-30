Home Nation

Four killed, nine injured in car-jeep collision in Nashik district of Maharashtra

Two of the victims died on the spot, while one was announced dead at the hospital and another died during treatment, the official said.

Published: 30th June 2023 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

NASHIK: Four people were killed and nine injured when a car collided with a jeep in Dindori taluka of north Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Khori Phata on Vani-Saputara highway, said an official.

The car was heading for Vani from Saputara while the jeep was coming from the opposite direction.

Two of the victims died on the spot, while one was announced dead at the hospital and another died during treatment, the official said.

The deceased — all of them car passengers — were identified as Vinayak Govind Kshirsagar (37), Yogesh Dilip Wagh (18), Jatin Anil Phawde (23) and Ravindra Motiram Chavan (22), all residents of Motha Koliwada, Vani.

The injured were shifted to the Nashik District Civil Hospital.

The condition of most of them was serious, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nashik Collision Vani-Saputara highway
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp