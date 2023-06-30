Four killed, nine injured in car-jeep collision in Nashik district of Maharashtra

By PTI

NASHIK: Four people were killed and nine injured when a car collided with a jeep in Dindori taluka of north Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Khori Phata on Vani-Saputara highway, said an official.

The car was heading for Vani from Saputara while the jeep was coming from the opposite direction.

Two of the victims died on the spot, while one was announced dead at the hospital and another died during treatment, the official said.

The deceased — all of them car passengers — were identified as Vinayak Govind Kshirsagar (37), Yogesh Dilip Wagh (18), Jatin Anil Phawde (23) and Ravindra Motiram Chavan (22), all residents of Motha Koliwada, Vani.

The injured were shifted to the Nashik District Civil Hospital.

The condition of most of them was serious, the official said.

