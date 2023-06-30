Man shoots dead newly-wed wife, kills self, in UP's Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZZAFARNAGAR: A 26-year-old man allegedly shot dead his newly-married wife and later killed himself too after a row with her in Makhyali village here on Friday, police said.

Another man who intervened in the fight to placate the two was also shot at and sustained wounds, police said.

He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Srivastava said two pistols were recovered from the spot.

According to police, Naseem Malik had married 25-year-old Nargis five months ago with the help of a mediator, Saddam.

On Friday, Naseem and Nargis had a fight and they both went to Saddam to seek his intervention but he fled.

After the couple began their row again at Saddam's house, Sabir, a neighbour, came there to pacify the two and he was shot at by Naseem, police said.

After shooting Sabir, Naseem rode off on his bike with Nargis but stopped at a distance and shot her dead.

He then killed himself too, police said.

According to the SP, Naseem worked as a driver in a Gulf country and was not satisfied with his marriage.

Police have sent the bodies of the couple for a post-mortem and are probing the deaths.

