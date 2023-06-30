Home Nation

Mumbai got 95% of rainfall recorded this month in just 6 days

Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rains this month.

Published: 30th June 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai_rains

A youngster at Marine Drive amid rain, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month between June 24 and 29, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data showed.

Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rains this month.

The June normal for the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm. This year, it recorded 395 mm of rainfall, of which 371.4 mm of rain was received from June 24 to 29.

In the suburbs, Santacruz weather station's normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29.

The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai rains monsoon
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp