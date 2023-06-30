Nadda highlights graft, ‘dynasty rule’ as Rajnath takes on ‘nafrat ka bazaar’

Rajesh Asnani and Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

JAIPUR/CHANDIGARH: Top BJP leaders are descending on poll-bound Rajasthan and reaching out to other towns and cities in preparation for the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited parts of Jodhpur, it was the turn of party chief JP Nadda to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in the last 9 years in the state’s Bharatpur district.

In the plains of Haryana’s Yamunanagar, Rajnath sought to deflate Congress’ slogan of ‘market of hate’ (nafrat ka bazaar) coined against the BJP.

Addressing a public gathering in the Nadbai assembly constituency of Bharatpur, Nadda characterised the Congress as a party dominated by a single family. Nadda also criticised the Congress government in Rajasthan, accusing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of facilitating rampant corruption.

Nadda praised Prime Minister Modi, highlighting his global standing. However, the Congress resorts to using derogatory language against the PM,” said Nadda.

The BJP’s condition is particularly weak in the Bharatpur division. In the 2018 assembly elections, the party secured only one seat out of 19 in the districts of the eastern division. In Yamunanagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his “market of hate” (nafrat ka bazaar) remarks.

“The so-called ‘shop of love’ (mohabbat ki dukan) is not needed” because where is hate?” Singh asked.

While addressing Gauravshali Bharat rally in Yamunanagar on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Rajnath Singh said whether it was Ram temple in Ayodhya or abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, whatever the BJP promised, it has delivered.

JAIPUR/CHANDIGARH: Top BJP leaders are descending on poll-bound Rajasthan and reaching out to other towns and cities in preparation for the Lok Sabha polls due next year. A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited parts of Jodhpur, it was the turn of party chief JP Nadda to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in the last 9 years in the state’s Bharatpur district. In the plains of Haryana’s Yamunanagar, Rajnath sought to deflate Congress’ slogan of ‘market of hate’ (nafrat ka bazaar) coined against the BJP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing a public gathering in the Nadbai assembly constituency of Bharatpur, Nadda characterised the Congress as a party dominated by a single family. Nadda also criticised the Congress government in Rajasthan, accusing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of facilitating rampant corruption. Nadda praised Prime Minister Modi, highlighting his global standing. However, the Congress resorts to using derogatory language against the PM,” said Nadda. The BJP’s condition is particularly weak in the Bharatpur division. In the 2018 assembly elections, the party secured only one seat out of 19 in the districts of the eastern division. In Yamunanagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his “market of hate” (nafrat ka bazaar) remarks. “The so-called ‘shop of love’ (mohabbat ki dukan) is not needed” because where is hate?” Singh asked. While addressing Gauravshali Bharat rally in Yamunanagar on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Rajnath Singh said whether it was Ram temple in Ayodhya or abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, whatever the BJP promised, it has delivered.