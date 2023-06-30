Home Nation

Rahul visits relief camps in Manipur's Moirang

Gandhi, who reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal met a number of affected people and listened to their plight.

Published: 30th June 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi in Manipur

Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps at Moirang. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited two relief camps at Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, party officials said.

Gandhi, who reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal around 9.30 am, met a number of affected people and listened to their plight.

Party sources said both the camps that Gandhi visited shelter around 1,000 people.

Gandhi was accompanied by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former MP Ajay Kumar.

Moirang is historically known as the town where the INA hoisted the Indian tricolour in 1944.

Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal during the day, they said.

On Thursday, he visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.

High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks. Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by helicopter.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to “bring a healing touch” to local communities.

READ MORE: Manipur: Rahul takes chopper to reach Churachandpur after being stuck for hours at Bishnupur

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur violence Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Bishnupur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp