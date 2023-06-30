Supreme Court to introduce new roster system based on domain expertise of judges from July 3

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IN A bid to bring more transparency and certainty, the Supreme Court from July 3 will introduce a new “scientifically prepared” roster system based exclusively on the domain expertise of judges, according to sources. The new system will also take into account the inflow and pendency of cases. The case categories will be allotted to judges at the stage of case filing.

The SC will reopen on July 3 after summer vacations. According to the Supreme Court website, cases will be allocated to 15 different benches as per a “subjectwise roster”. The bench led by Chief Justice (CJI) DY Chandrachud will cover the maximum subjects, including cases falling under the category of indirect taxes, service matters, criminal appeals, election petitions, company law, habeas corpus pleas and arbitration.

The CJI-led bench would also take up matters pertaining to the appointment of constitutional authorities, judicial officers, armed forces, admissions to educational institutions, letter petitions and social justice matters. Letter petitions and public interest litigations can also be heard by the second and third benches, which would now be headed by Justices SK Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna respectively, subject to the same being assigned by the CJI.

Apart from this, a new process will also be followed from July 3 for listing and mentioning of fresh cases. All miscellaneous matters verified by Tuesday would now be listed automatically the next Monday and matters verified after Tuesday would be listed the next Friday.

In case the counsels need their matters to be heard prior to the allotted date, they have to submit their pro forma by 3 pm. For those seeking listing on the same day, the pro forma would have to be submitted by 10.30 am to the mentioning officer with a letter of urgency.

The CJI would then take a call either during lunch hours or as the “exigency warrants”. In case counsels need after notice and regular hearing matters to be listed urgently, they will have to go before the mentioning officer first along with the pro forma and urgency letter.

NEW DELHI: IN A bid to bring more transparency and certainty, the Supreme Court from July 3 will introduce a new “scientifically prepared” roster system based exclusively on the domain expertise of judges, according to sources. The new system will also take into account the inflow and pendency of cases. The case categories will be allotted to judges at the stage of case filing. The SC will reopen on July 3 after summer vacations. According to the Supreme Court website, cases will be allocated to 15 different benches as per a “subjectwise roster”. The bench led by Chief Justice (CJI) DY Chandrachud will cover the maximum subjects, including cases falling under the category of indirect taxes, service matters, criminal appeals, election petitions, company law, habeas corpus pleas and arbitration. The CJI-led bench would also take up matters pertaining to the appointment of constitutional authorities, judicial officers, armed forces, admissions to educational institutions, letter petitions and social justice matters. Letter petitions and public interest litigations can also be heard by the second and third benches, which would now be headed by Justices SK Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna respectively, subject to the same being assigned by the CJI.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from this, a new process will also be followed from July 3 for listing and mentioning of fresh cases. All miscellaneous matters verified by Tuesday would now be listed automatically the next Monday and matters verified after Tuesday would be listed the next Friday. In case the counsels need their matters to be heard prior to the allotted date, they have to submit their pro forma by 3 pm. For those seeking listing on the same day, the pro forma would have to be submitted by 10.30 am to the mentioning officer with a letter of urgency. The CJI would then take a call either during lunch hours or as the “exigency warrants”. In case counsels need after notice and regular hearing matters to be listed urgently, they will have to go before the mentioning officer first along with the pro forma and urgency letter.