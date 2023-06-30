SC seeks UP govt's reply on petition for premature release of 15 convicts

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Uttar Pradesh Government to respond to a petition seeking to consider the premature release of the 15 convicts who are languishing in jail for over 15 years to 23 years in various case crimes.

A vacation bench of justices Abhay S Oka and KV Vishwanathan sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and listed the matter in September.

The plea was filed by 15 convicts including one Rampal through advocates Pradeep Kumar Yadav and Sanjeev Malhotra.

The petitioners have been lodged in Central Jail Fethhgarh, UP, and serving judicial custody in different crimes in the State of Uttar Pradesh and seeking premature release/ remission for the remaining period of their sentence.

The Petitioners have sought to issue direction to the respondent state to consider the release and remission for the remaining period of their sentence of the petitioners for better future life, as per Policy Dated August 1, 2018, formulated by State Authority.

"It is pertinent to mention herein that the petitioners have already served Judicial Custody in various case crimes for more than 15 to 23 years of the actual sentence and seeking mercy for this. Hence, their request for release/remission for the remaining period of the sentence should be considered in the interest of justice and balance of equity," the petitioner said.

The petitioner has sought to issue direction to concerned Jail Authorities /Administration to consider the premature release of the petitioners since the petitioner is languishing in Judicial Custody for more than 15 years to 23 years in various case crimes.

The petitioner has urged the top court to issue directions to call for the record of the respondent authority and quash the same as petitioners had already completed their sentence as per State Policy and release them as per terms and conditions imposed by the Trial Court.

The petitioner has told the court that the other accused similarly situated persons had already pardon by the His Majesty when the accused persons had completed about 10 years and as per the record most of the petitioners had already completed their sentence as per state remission policy. Therefore, during the pendency of the present writ petition, petitioners may be released on Interim Bail.

