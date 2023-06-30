Seven dead, two injured as SUV rams into stationary truck in UP's Banda

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Seven persons were killed while two others sustained grievous injuries after an SUV that they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck in Banda late Thursday night.

Police said that the accident took place on Kamasin Road in the Baberu police station area.

Expressing grief over the mishap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to ensure the best possible treatment for those who were injured in the accident.

As per the police sources, Katlu (13) of Tilotha village had touched a live wire and was rushed to the Baberu CHC by his mother Saira Bano (37), Mohammad Kaif (18), Shakil (25), Mushahid (24), Raj Khengar (28) and Zahid (27) and two others in an SUV.

"Around 10 pm, when they reached Kasmin road, their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck, reducing the vehicle to a pulp," said SO Baberu Santosh Singh.

The driver of the truck managed to escape and hearing the noise of a loud thud, the locals informed the police, he added.

"With the help of locals and gas cutters, bodies of all the passengers were pulled out and then they were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead upon arrival. Two persons, who survived, were referred to the district hospital where their identities were being ascertained," said Singh.

Prima facie, the SUV driver was driving at a speed of around 120 to 130 kmph to take Kallu, who had suffered an electric shock, to the Primary Health Centre in Baberu when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a truck parked on the roadside from behind, the DSP said.

The spot where the accident took place is a no-entry area and heavy vehicles were stuck there, he said.

"The entire incident is being investigated," he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a search is on for the truck driver, Singh said.

