Home Nation

Tech-savvy Maoists in Jharkhand collect ‘tax’ from contractors in digital mode

They had been using WhatsApp for making threatening calls to the local businessmen and use of digital mode of payments like PhonePe, Google Pay for receiving money from them. 

Published: 30th June 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Google Pay

Representational image.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Extremists in Jharkhand have started using social media and digital modes of payment for collecting ‘tax’ from businessmen and contractors in the state.

The arrest of three members of the banned outfit, Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), from Palamu district, 185 km from Ranchi, on Monday, has revealed that they were using WhatsApp calls to avoid police surveillance and receiving ‘tax’ online through digital platforms for payments including Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe. 

The trio was identified as TSPC self-styled area commander Sambhu Singh alias Birendra ji, Mithilesh Yadav and Satyendra Singh. “A country-made pistol, an 8 mm cartridge, three smartphones, TSPC leaflets and a diary containing phone numbers of brickkiln owners were recovered from them,” said the Bishrampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sujit Kumar. 

According to the police, several evidences of using social media and digital modes of payment by extremists were found in the mobile phones seized from them. “The trio had been using WhatsApp for making threatening calls to the local businessmen and use of digital modes of payments like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm for receiving money from them,” said the ASP (Ops) Rishabh Garg.

Similar trends were also seen in the other splinter groups of CPI (Maoists), he added. We are waiting for the bank details from which the money was transferred, said the ASP. Bishrampur SDPO Sujit Kumar, under whose jurisdiction the trio was arrested, asserted that Maoists have been using UPI payment for ‘tax’ collection. 

“During interrogation, it was found that transactions were done online. When we asked them, they admitted that they had been receiving levy money online as there always is a chance of being caught if they did it physically,” said the Sub-Divisional Police Officer.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists Jharkhand ritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp