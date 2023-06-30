'Uniform Civil Code is in interest of every citizen': Shinde led Shiv Sena to support bill

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Shinde Sena support the Uniform Civil Code while Uddhav Thackeray yet to take decision over it

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena on Friday extended unconditional support to Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said a bill supporting UCC should be passed in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale said that the Shiv Sena has decided to extend complete support to the proposed UCC.

“We request Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to bring in a resolution in support of UCC in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature. Once it is approved, the resolutions should be sent to the centre informing Maharashtra's stand on the issue. We will also request PM Narendra Modi to hold a discussion on the UCC in the Parliament's monsoon session and a whip will be issued to all Sena MPs to support it," Shewale added.

Shewale said that the implementation of UCC was one of the three dreams of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray for the country.

"Balasaheb Thackeray had prominently three dreams - setting up a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scrapping Article 370, and implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country. PM Narendra Modi has fulfilled two of his dreams and the last dream of having a UCC will be completed soon. So, Shiv Sena is with BJP for this decision," said Shewale.

Shewale said that Balasaheb Thackeray supported the bill because it is in the interest of every citizen, especially women who need equal status under the law.

While Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena yet to take a decision over supporting the UCC, Sanjay Raut said that if the central government brings the draft of the UCC bill, then they will take a call over it.

Raut said the BJP-led central government wants to bring uniformity to UCC, but there are several laws in the country that are misused by the BJP.

“Central agencies are using one law for corrupt leaders of the BJP while another law for the political opponent of the BJP. Why only non-BJP mainly anti-BJP leaders and parties are targeted if the law is equal to everyone? It is easy to say all, therefore let's first see the draft of the UCC, then we will take the decision,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Shewale criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with the members of the All India Muslim Personal Board.

"His father openly supported the UCC. Yet today, he is wary of it and even spreading misinformation about Hindus getting affected by it. The leaders of the Muslim personal board went to meet Uddhav Thackeray because they know that he will oppose it. His real face has been exposed and the people of Maharashtra are watching it," said Shewale.

