Home Nation

Woman sexually harassed on Mumbai local train; second such incident in a month 

It was the second harassment case on a moving train in a month which raises women's safety concerns on local trains.

Published: 30th June 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Local train_ woman

Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Lack of security in the Mumbai local trains continues to pose a hassle for women. The second sexual harassment case on a moving train in a month raises women's safety concerns on local trains. 

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by an unidentified man on a local train here, police said.

The incident took place between Charni Road and Grant Road stations of the Western Railway on the night of June 23, said a police official on Thursday.

The woman approached the Railway Police with a complaint on Wednesday, five days later, he said.

A First Information Report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment) at the Mumbai Central Railway police station.

The woman boarded the Churchgate-bound train at the Charni Road station. As it approached the Grant Road station, the man made lewd gestures at her and used obscene language before getting down, as per her complaint. Police have identified a suspect, the official said, adding that probe was on.

Earlier this month, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in the ladies compartment of a moving Mumbai local train when she was travelling alone.

The incident occurred on June 14 morning when the woman, a resident of Girgaon in Mumbai, was headed towards Belapur in Navi Mumbai where she was supposed to appear for an exam. Police later arrested a 40-year-old man for the offence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Police Women safety Mumbai local trains
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp