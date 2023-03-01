Home Nation

Mizoram's ZPM urges Governor to disqualify Sports minister for 'holding office of profit'

The petition alleged Royte, the sole owner of North East Consultancy Services, has been running his firm and regularly paid GST even after he was elected to the state legislature in 2018.

Published: 01st March 2023 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Romawia Royte

Mizoram Sports minister Robert Romawia Royte. (Photo | Robert Romawia Royte Facebook)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has urged Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to disqualify Sports minister Robert Romawia Royte for allegedly holding 'office of profit'.

The ZPM alleged that Royte owned a consultancy firm that worked on several contracts under the state government in violation of Representation of People (RP) Act.

The party general secretary SL Ngursailova Sailo said that a petition seeking the disqualification of Royte, who also holds Tourism, Information and Communication Technology portfolios, was submitted to Governor on Tuesday.

The petition submitted to the governor alleged that Royte, the sole owner of North East Consultancy Services (NECS), has been running his firm and regularly paid Goods and Service Tax even after he was elected to the state legislature in 2018.

Royte refused to comment on the issue.

The petition alleged that the firm entered into subsisting contract with the government by executing 'deed of agreement' with the state District Council and Minority Affairs department in June 2022 for execution of works under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram(PMJVK) scheme for two years, which contravened section 9A of the RP Act.

The agreement was carried out through 'single source selection' in violation of the Mizoram Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2008 and the Mizoram Public Procurement Rules, 2020, it said.

Royte has concealed in his affidavit about the ongoing projects undertaken by his firm at the time of filing nomination in 2018 and the NECS has been executing various projects since it was approved as empaneled firm by the state government in September 2022, it alleged.

"Seeking and receiving monetary benefits by the minister through his firm is not only 'conflict of interest', but also misuse of power and a breach of people's trust," the petition alleged.

The actions taken by Royte was illegal and arbitrary that violated the RP Act and rendered him to be liable to be disqualified as legislator, it alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zoram People's Movement Robert Romawia Royte Mizoram
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp