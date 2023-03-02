Home Nation

Hathras gang-rape-murder: UP district court acquits three accused, convicts one

The case pertains to the 2020 incident where a Dalit minor was brutally gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14, 2020.

Published: 02nd March 2023

Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim.

Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The three men accused in the Hathras gang rape and murder case, which sparked outrage across the country and worldwide, have been acquitted by an SC/ST court in the district while one has been held guilty, whose sentence will be announced post lunch on Thursday.

She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

Not just that, the victim was cremated in the middle of the night in her village by the district administration, sparking accusations of a cover-up and widespread condemnation of Yogi Adityanath’s government.

All four accused – Sandeep (20), Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23), and Ramu (26) – were produced before the court.

The court acquitted Ramu, Luv Kush and Ravi in the case, while Sandeep - the prime accused - has been convicted.

The girl's family reportedly said they are not satisfied with the court's verdict and would appeal the case in the High Court.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

