Ayodhya Development Authority gives final sanction to Dhannipur mosque project

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Nearly two years after the submission of the map, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) approved it on Friday paving the way for the construction of a mosque at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya district mandated by the Supreme Court in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi verdict.

The construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, being built pursuant to the apex court verdict, will be monitored by Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust tasked to develop the Ayodhya mosque and community facilities.

The trust, on May 2021, submitted the maps of the mosque and structures planned over the five-acre land allotted to the Muslim side in compliance with the Supreme Court order in the vexed Ram Janmabhoomi -Babri Masjid title suit on November 9, 2019.

The Apex Court, in its Ayodhya verdict, had ordered the UP government to allot 5 acres of suitable land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board in the acquired area under the Ayodhya Act 1993 or at any appropriate, prominent place in Ayodhya.

Abiding by the order, the Ayodhya administration had allotted the said 5 acres of land in Dhannipur village of Sohawal tehsil, about 25 km away from Ayodhya town.

As per Ayodhya divisional commissioner and Ayodhya Development Authority chairman Gaurav Dayal, the project of Ayodhya mosque was approved in the ADA Board meeting held on Friday. The sanctioned maps will be handed over to Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation after a few departmental formalities within a couple of days, said the officer.

According to Trust secretary Athar Hussain, after receiving the maps for the mosque and other facilities to be built, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation would hold the Trust’s meeting after the month of Ramzan (March 22- April 22) to finalise the plan to start the construction of the mosque at the site.

The mosque construction work got delayed in procuring the no-objection certificates sought by the Authority and also the change of land use as the allotted land was for agricultural purposes. However, the foundation of the mosque was laid by the IICF on January 26, 2021.

According to IICF, the new mosque would be bigger than the Babri Masjid but it won’t be a lookalike of the structure which once stood in Ayodhya.

The hospital will hold centre stage and will serve humanity in consonance with the Islamic spirit as taught by the Prophet 1,400 years ago. In addition to that, the hospital won’t be a usual concrete structure but will be in sync with the architecture of the mosque, replete with calligraphy and Islamic symbols.

