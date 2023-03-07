Home Nation

BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak

Gandhi made the remarks during his interaction with the Indian diaspora organised by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK chapter on Sunday.

Published: 07th March 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a fresh attack on the BJP, has said that the ruling party follows “an ideology of hatred and violence”, and at the heart of their ideology is “cowardice.” Gandhi made the remarks during his interaction with the Indian diaspora organised by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK chapter on Sunday while referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks on China during an interview.

Referring to the BJP, the 52-year-old former Congress president said they have “an ideology of hatred and violence, a disrespectful ideology that attacks people because of their ideas. And you must have noticed one thing this is in the nature of BJP and the RSS.”

BJP senior leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said, “Gandhi is betraying India”, alleged.  Thakur accused  Rahul Gandhi of seeking intervention from the US and European nations over “disappearing” democracy in India. 

Speaking to the reporters here on Monday, the minister said, “Rahul Gandhi never misses a chance to malign and betray India whenever he goes on a foreign tour. His objections to India’s foreign policy are clear evidence of his lack of understanding and scant regard for the issue. No one will believe his lies against India from foreign soil”, Thakur remarked.

“This kind of remark by Rahul Gandhi is not a new one. His party had done it earlier, when it took local issues to the United Nations, and now to ask other countries to intervene in India. They have not yet come out of the thought of slavery,” Thakur alleged. 

Lambasting at Gandhi, the minister further alleged that Gandhi has always been resorting to “maligning India” from foreign soil as part of a conspiracy to hide his failures. 

Describing Gandhi as a storm of controversies, Thakur said, “Be it foreign agencies, foreign channels or be it foreign soil. He does not lose a single opportunity to malign India”.  The minister said that when Indian soldiers were martyred, Gandhi had termed it as ‘killing by a car bomb’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Anurag Thakur Congress BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp