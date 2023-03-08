Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; three personnel rescued

By PTI

MUMBAI: An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie with three personnel on board made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, an official said.

The crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft, said the official.

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of 3 by a naval patrol craft," the official said.

'Ditching' refers to an emergency landing on water.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the official added.

