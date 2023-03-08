Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi under influence of Maoist elements: BJP

Irked at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the RSS and the state of democracy in India in his lectures in London, the BJP continued its attack on him on Tuesday.

Published: 08th March 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi in UK

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in London. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Irked at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the RSS and the state of democracy in India in his lectures in London, the BJP continued its attack on him on Tuesday.

BJP MP and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “It is our clear allegation that Rahul Gandhi is under the influence of chaotic and Maoist elements. The RSS teaches the lessons of national service, national love and devotion to the nation. How can one say like that against it? We condemn it.” 

He said the RSS has done a great job for the country. Nehru, Indira and Rajiv Gandhi also used to criticise the RSS, but where did the Sangh reach now and where did they all end up? Prasad said that Gandhi’s lecture in London has blurred the country’s image on foreign soil.

“Through his lecture, Gandhi has made a mockery of India’s Parliament, India’s politics, India’s laws and security and India’s people,” he remarked. The BJP asked Gandhi to stop insulting India on foreign soil. “If the country defeats you again and again, don’t vent out your anger by insulting India,” Prasad quipped. The BJP attacked Gandhi for  forgetting Parliamentary norms, political propriety and ‘democratic shame’ by criticising India on a foreign soil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Ravi Shankar Prasad
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp