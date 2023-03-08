Rahul Gandhi under influence of Maoist elements: BJP

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Irked at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the RSS and the state of democracy in India in his lectures in London, the BJP continued its attack on him on Tuesday.

BJP MP and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “It is our clear allegation that Rahul Gandhi is under the influence of chaotic and Maoist elements. The RSS teaches the lessons of national service, national love and devotion to the nation. How can one say like that against it? We condemn it.”

He said the RSS has done a great job for the country. Nehru, Indira and Rajiv Gandhi also used to criticise the RSS, but where did the Sangh reach now and where did they all end up? Prasad said that Gandhi’s lecture in London has blurred the country’s image on foreign soil.

“Through his lecture, Gandhi has made a mockery of India’s Parliament, India’s politics, India’s laws and security and India’s people,” he remarked. The BJP asked Gandhi to stop insulting India on foreign soil. “If the country defeats you again and again, don’t vent out your anger by insulting India,” Prasad quipped. The BJP attacked Gandhi for forgetting Parliamentary norms, political propriety and ‘democratic shame’ by criticising India on a foreign soil.

