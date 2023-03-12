Home Nation

Air India flier handed over to cops for smoking in aircraft lavatory, unruly behaviour

Air India was penalised twice in January this year by the aviation safety regulator for not reporting two separate incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.

Published: 12th March 2023 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A passenger on board an Air India flight to Mumbai from London was handed over to security personnel for allegedly smoking in the lavatory and unruly behaviour, the airline said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on March 10, has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India said in a statement.

"A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London-Mumbai on March 10, was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings," Air India said.

He was handed over to security personnel upon the flight's arrival in Mumbai, the airline said, adding the "regulator has been duly informed of the incident".

"We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations," it added.

ALSO READ | Air India tweaks alcohol policy after 'pee gate' scandal

It may be mentioned the Tata Group-owned Air India was penalised twice in January this year by the aviation safety regulator DGCA for not reporting two separate incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.

"Air India follows a zero tolerance policy for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff," the airline said in the statement on Sunday.

OPINION | Is Air India deal such a big deal?

