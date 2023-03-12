Home Nation

Maharashtra: Six dead after car tyre bursts on Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana

By PTI

BULDHANA:  Six persons were killed after the tyre of their car burst on Sunday morning on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a police official said.

The accident took place at 8am at Shivni Pisa village when the Maruti Ertiga car was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon here, he said.

"Six occupants of the car have been killed. Prima facie, the cause of the accident is a tyre burst. More details are awaited from the site," he added.

