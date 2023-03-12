Man chops woman’s body into pieces, buries them at different locations in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A man killed a 30-year-old woman by chopping off her head and cutting her body into pieces and burying the parts at different locations in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A police official said on March 8, one Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Soibug of central Kashmir’s Budgam district submitted an application to the Police that his 30-year-old sister has gone missing since March 7.

The woman had left for her coaching class from home on March 7 but didn’t return home in the evening.

After lodging a missing report, police started an investigation into the case.

“Police picked up several suspects including one Shabir Ahmad Wani R/O Mohandpora, Budgam. During sustained questioning, Shabir confessed to his involvement in the abduction and murder of the missing woman,” a police official said.

Shabir told the police that after killing her, he chopped off her head and cut her body into pieces. “The accused, who is a carpenter, had been visiting the family. We are investigating why he killed the girl,” the official said.

He is also married and has two children.

“After cutting her body into pieces, he buried the body parts at different locations in the neighbourhood,” the police official said.

On his disclosure, the body parts of the victim have been recovered, he said.

The medico-legal formalities are underway and further investigation is going on, he added.

Meanwhile, the relatives and neighbours of the victim staged a massive protest in the village today to demand capital punishment for the accused.

Earlier, in November last year, the country was shocked after a similar kind of incident had taken place in Delhi, where a man had brutally killed his live-in partner. Aftab Amin Poonawalla had killed his live-in partner Shraddha and chopped her into 35 pieces and scattered the body parts across Delhi.

