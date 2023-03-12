Home Nation

Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Amit Shah 

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF here, he said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Published: 12th March 2023 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Amit shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism will continue.

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF here, he said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Highlighting the role of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) and state police in the fight against terror, he termed it 'significant' and said it has been demonstrated in the last nine years.

Noting that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Centre has successfully tackled several internal security challenges in the last nine years, he affirmed that violence in Kashmir, Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas is coming down substantially, while the people's confidence is increasing.

The number of people involved in terror-related activities is on the decline and many are laying down arms and returning to the mainstream, he said.

Averring that any country can make progress only if the security of its airports, ports and industrial establishments is assured, Shah praised CISF personnel since its inception for their services to the country.

The security of airports, ports and other establishments of national importance is very important if the target of five trillion dollar economy set by PM Modi is to be realized, he said, expressing confidence that CISF would meet the challenges in the future.

The Union Home Ministry would leave no stone unturned to equip the CISF with the modern technologies to face the challenges of the future to ensure the security of airports, ports and others, he added.

Referring to media reports on the hybrid model adopted by CISF to train private security agencies, he said the CISF's role would increase as the force can act as a consultant in private companies.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CISF performed duties at several airports and railway stations as first responders.

He paid homage to the CISF personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty since its inception.

CISF Director General (DG) Sheel Vardhan Singh spoke on the occasion.

For the first time, the CISF is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Narendra Modi Terrorism
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp