Home Nation

WBSSC scam: More relatives of TMC leaders figure in list of terminated staff

The name of Binota Mondal, the daughter of Usha Rani Mondal, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Minakhan assembly constituency, surfaced in the list of terminated staff.

Published: 12th March 2023 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

KOLKATA: Names of close relatives of a number of Trinamool Congress leaders including ministers in West Bengal government have surfaced in the list published by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) of the 842 non-teaching staff whose services have been terminated following an order of a single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court.

First on Saturday morning, the names of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's niece Bristy Mukherjee and minister Srikanta Mahata's brother Khokan Mahata figured in the list. But as time passed since then similar associations with the state's ruling party surfaced in the list of terminated staff.

The 141st name in the list is that of Binota Mondal posted at Nandannagar Adarsha Uccha Balika Vidyalaya in North 24 Pagans district, who is the daughter of Usha Rani Mondal, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Minakhan assembly constituency in the same district.

ALSO READ | SSC row: CBI says Partha Chatterjee mastermind of school jobs scam

The 37th name in the list is that of Amit Saha posted at Hatuganj Girls High School under Magrahat in South 24 Parganas district. He is the Trinamool Congress councillor from Ward number 13 of Diamond Harbour Municipality and also the party's town president in Diamond Harbour.

The 687th name in the list is that of Sudip Halder posted at Mouraltala Sitala Balika Vidyalaya. He is the son of Joydeb Halder, Trinamool Congress legislator from Mandirtala assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

The 218th name in the list is that of Dolon Biswas posted at Barasat Vivekananda Adarsha Vidyapith in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. She is the former Trinamool Congress councillor from Barasat Municipality in the same district.

On Saturday after the names of chief minister's nice and minister Srikanta Mahata's brother figured in the list of terminated candidates, BJP's national vice-president and party's Lok Sabha member, Dilip Ghosh said that as time will pass more such names having relations with ruling party heavyweights might surface.

On Sunday, he said that the list proves how the ruling party has monopolised the recruitment process by adopting ultimate corrupt practices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bristy Mukherjee Trinamool Congress West Bengal School Service Commission West Bengal school jobs scam
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp