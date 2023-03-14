Home Nation

Govt school students of classes 1-8 in Himachal will get free school uniforms

The Himachal Pradesh government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will transfer an amount of Rs 600 to every student of Class 1 to 8.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  In a move, which will benefit about 5.25 lakh students, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to transfer an amount of Rs 600 to every student of Class 1 to 8, studying in government schools through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for providing them free school uniforms.

The funds will be transferred directly to the student or mother. 

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday said that the State government has taken this decision to minimize an extra financial burden on the parents. He also added that transferring the amount directly to the beneficiary will also ensure transparency.

He said that the State Government is always alive to the needs of students and it has been taking various decisions to benefit them.

Earlier, the students had to wait for the uniform because of the lengthy process involved in the distribution of the uniforms.

Sukhu said that the State Government is committed to providing better educational infrastructure to the children. Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding schools will be opened in a phased manner in all the assembly constituencies, he added.

