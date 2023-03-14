Home Nation

Parliament adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remarks

Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Published: 14th March 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

New Delhi: Opposition MPs protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

New Delhi: Opposition MPs protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday after opposition members caused uproar over the government's demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remarks.

Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, without naming Gandhi, alleged that he had insulted the Parliament and constitutional institutions and said he should tender an apology.

This resulted in protests by opposition members, led by the Congress, who raised slogans against the government.

As the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Om Birla urged members to let the House function and took up the Question Hour.

Asking the Congress members, who were on their feet, to maintain the decorum of the House and not show placards, Birla said they should let the House function.

However, Congress members continued their protest following which the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks, the ruling BJP charged that the Congress leader has tried to defame India.

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Monday as well as the BJP-Congress slugfest escalated over Gandhi's remark with the Government seeking an apology while the opposition benches demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

