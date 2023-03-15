Home Nation

Democracy in peril as prisons await opposition leaders not willing to join BJP: Uddhav

Uddhav noted that the central agencies are being misused to target political opponents.

Published: 15th March 2023 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 10:41 PM

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that India is going through a tough phase. The political reality in the country is that either you have to join BJP or ready to go to jail.

Addressing the joint meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, Uddhav Thackeray recalled that during the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Aurangzeb used to summon his rivals to either join him or be ready for persecution. But there were many who were loyal to Chhatrapati Shivaji despite the threat to their lives.

India is going through a similar phase. The central agencies are misused to target political opponents. "We want people who are willing to fight the tyrannical rule of the BJP," Uddhav said.

This is not the necessity of Shiv Sena alone. “We have to fight together to protect democracy. Of the four pillars of democracy, three were already gone. One of the pillars, the media, is upholding the agendas of the lotus (BJP party symbol). The only hope is the judiciary. I'm confident that it will not allow democracy in the country to die," Uddhav said.

He went on, "There are no local body elections in Maharashtra. The reason is that the BJP is afraid of losing the polls. But, it may also be said that after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there would be no local body polls. It would be the end of democracy."

He also recalled the legislators and MPs who deserted the party. “I told them the door will always remain open. Those who want to stay back can do so. Others can leave. Eknath Shinde was the first person to complain against the BJP when Shiv Sena and BJP were together in 2014-2019. When we were with BJP, they had problems with BJP, and we went to NCP and Congress and they had problems with them also. So what do they want?” Uddhav Thackeray queried.

Criticizing the Panchamarut budget of the Shinde-BJP government, said that Panchamrut has given in very little form that will never fill your stomach, the same way the finance minister presented his state annual budget.

Uddhav Thackeray said that all three alliances of MVA have to fight together and some of them have to also be ready to sacrifice leaving behind personal ambitions.

 
 

