Lucknow Diary: Will Cong be able to win Rae Bareli, Amethi?

Will Cong be able to win Rae Bareli, Amethi?

With the approaching 2024 general elections, the political circles of UP are abuzz with speculations about Congress’s strategy in Rae Bareli and Amethi. If Congress party insiders in UP are to be believed, the Gandhi family will keep both Rae Bareli and Amethi in 2024. In Rae Bareli, if Sonia Gandhi, the sitting MP, decides not to contest due to her health condition, she, in all probability, will be replaced by daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Rahul Gandhi, who represented Amethi in Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2014, will again try his luck from his traditional stronghold.

UP urban civic polls delayed further

Despite the submission of the report of the ‘Dedicated Backward Class Commission’ to the UP government before the deadline and its immediate approval by Yogi cabinet last week, the urban civic polls in the state are likely to witness a further delay by 15-20 days. The reason is the queries raised by the commission over the procedure of reservation followed by the Urban Local Bodies during the past several elections flouting the set norms. In its report, the panel has expressed doubt over the process of reservation followed in over 70 municipalities and over four dozen Nagar Panchayats .

Rare albino fawn spotted in Bahraich district

The wildlife sanctuary of Katarniyaghat in Bahraich district of central UP can now rightfully boast of having a rare albino fawn, which was witnessed by the team of ghariyal conservators last week. They clicked the rare albino baby deer with an adult spotted doe, much likely its mother. Sharing the picture on Twitter on March 9, Bahraich DFO Akash Deep Badhawan, based in Katarniyaghat, wrote: Staying true to its tagline, “Katarniaghat- Where rare is common”, an albino spotted deer fawn was sighted this morning.” Albinism is a rare genetic phenomenon caused by gene mutation both in animals .

