Class 10 Rajasthan student dies by suicide, landlord dies of heart attack on seeing body

The incident took place at Madhavanand colony in Dholpur where Pushpendra Rajput (17) lived as a tenant and studied in a private school, police said.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A class 10 student died by suicide after facing exam pressure in Rajasthan's Dholpur district while his landlord died of a heart attack after seeing the boy's body hanging in his room, police said Thursday.

He had returned from his village on Wednesday and committed suicide in the night, police said.

One of the family members of the landlord, identified as Bahadur Singh (70), saw the body hanging in the room and screamed for help. When Singh saw the body hanging, his health suddenly deteriorated and he eventually collapsed, police said.

"A suicide note has been recovered from the student's room. The landlord apparently died of a heart attack after seeing the body hanging in the room. Bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary," Nihalganj Station House Officer Vijay Meena said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem.

A case has been registered, police added.

ALSO READ | Saddened by newborn, mother's death, elder son dies by suicide in Kerala's Idukki

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

