Home Nation

Two pilots killed as Indian Army chopper crashes in Arunachal

A search operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police after the crash.

Published: 16th March 2023 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

chopper crash

The wreckage of the chopper crash. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Two pilots on board Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter were killed after their copter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.  The helicopter was on an operational sortie from Missamari in Assam’s Sonitpur district to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

However, it encountered inclement weather in West Kameng district and was returning to Missamari when the mishap occurred. 

The deceased have been identified as Lt Colonel V V B Reddy and co-pilot Major Jayanth A. 

Guwahati-based defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that five search parties of the Indian Army, SSB and ITBP were immediately pressed into service and the wreckage of the aircraft was found near Banglajaap village, east of Mandala in West Kameng district.

A Court of Inquiry has also been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. 

West Kameng Superintendent of Police B Bharat Reddy said they got information about the crash at around 12.30 pm.  Arunachal has a history of aircraft crashes. Thursday’s crash is the 16th such incident since 1995. Over 100 lives have been lost in the incidents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chopper crach Indian Army Arunachal
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp