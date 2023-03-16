Home Nation

Two pilots missing after Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal during sortie

The chopper, which was flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 9.15 am, Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat said.

Published: 16th March 2023 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 03:16 PM

Representational image. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army has crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said here. Two pilots on board were reportedly missing.

The chopper, which was flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 9.15 am, Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat said.

"It crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila. Search parties have been sent to the spot," he said, adding that more details were awaited.

