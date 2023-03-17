Home Nation

BJP seeks to lap up SP & BSP icons

Ahead of crucial 2024 elections, the saffron party goes all out to woo Yadav and Dalit voters.

Published: 17th March 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP symbol

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Barely a year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP appears to have carefully re-crafted its strategy in UP by appropriating other parties’ icons to exercise greater influence across castes. The state with 80 parliamentary seats is said to be in an unenviable situation to become the ‘kingmaker’ in Delhi. The party secured 62 seats in the 2019 polls.

State BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury took to Twitter on Wednesday to pay tributes to BSP founder Kanshiram on his 89th birthday. On the other hand, the RSS paid encomiums to two Samjawadi stalwarts, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sharad Yadav, at the Sangh’s three-day Pratinidhi Sabha in Panipat last week.

The words that Chaudhury chose gave clear indications as to what his party is aiming at. He tweeted a photo of Kanshiram, saying: “kushal rajnitigya, daliton, vanchiton evam shoshiton ke prabhavshali swar” (an adroit politician and an influential voice of Dalits, the deprived and exploited sections of society). It is for the first time that the BJP paid tributes to Kanshiram, the founder president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who catapulted the party into a major political force that helmed UP for four times under its current chief Mayawati.

As expected, BJP’s overtures drew a sharp reaction from the BSP ranks who claimed that the ruling party “did not mean what it said and projected itself as.” “The ideology of the BJP and BSP are different. Only paying tributes to Kanshiram ji would not be enough, the ruling party will have to follow his ideals of Dalit emancipation,” said a senior BSP leader. He said the BJP was posturing to woo Dalits ahead of the polls.

However, the BJP has chosen to combine the comments with its policy of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas.’ The Modi government has already decided to confer Padma Vibhushan on SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav posthumously.

Political analysts say the Sangh has sought to create the space for the BJP to woo Yadavs, the influential caste among OBCs. The RSS had sharp differences with Mulayam, especially over the Ram temple. Yet, Sangh’s latest gesture is being seen as another push to BJP’s efforts of the last five years to have a grip on the Yadav vote bank.

There are instances where the BJP has promoted Yadav leaders in UP to counter SP. It has sent Harnath Yadav to RS and given Santraj Yadav, once a close aide of Shivpal Yadav, a top position in the cooperative sector to neutralize Shivpal.

‘Mission 80’  of BJP in UP
After winning 62 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP aims to win all 80 seats this time, sensing disunity in the opposition and the perceived charisma of the Yogi Adityanath-led government. To achieve the goal, the BJP is focussing on the aggressive Yadav community as well as Dalits who tend to gravitate towards BSP.

 Power play in UP

  • UP BJP chief pays tributes to BSP founder Kanshiram
  • RSS in its 3-day meet sang paeans to Mulayam & Sharad Yadav
  • Many Yadav leaders have been ‘promoted’ by BJP in recent months
  • BJP says it has the right chance to reach out to Yadavs and Dalits of UP, Bihar and Haryana
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP BSP Bhupendra Chaudhury RSS
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp