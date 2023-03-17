Chandigarh Diary: Sukhu arrives in his Alto for Budget session

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Sukhu arrives in his Alto for Budget session

As a commoner, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu once again displayed his simplicity, as he reached Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in his Alto car from Oak Over to attend his first budget session of the assembly on Tuesday. When asked, he said that he used his Alto car after becoming MLA for the first time, and he has been using this car to visit Vidhan Sabha, since then. “It reminds me of my old days,’’ said Sukhu after he reached the assembly for his first budget session in the car. Education Minister Rohit Thakur and MLA Lahaul-Spiti also accompanied him.

Police band for hire in Muktsar district

Now one can hire police band for weddings and other events in Muktsar district of Punjab. Muktsar Police has issued an advertisement, which has gone viral on social media. The band consists of eight policemen, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector. The charges are Rs 7,000 for one hour and Rs 3,500 for every additional hour after that. Rs 5,000 from a government employee and Rs 2,500 for additional hours thereafter. They also charge Rs 80 per km as a transportation cost, reads the circular. Usually the police band plays during Republic Day and Independence Day functions.

Harjot Bhains to tie knot with IPS officer

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains is going to marry the 2019 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre Jyoti Yadav, who is from Gurugram, later this month at Anandpur Sahib. Yadav is serving as a superintendent of Police, Mansa. They recently got engaged. The preparations are in full swing for the wedding. A number of political bigwigs are expected to attend the wedding, scheduled for the last week of this month. Thus Bains joins the league of ruling AAP party MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to tie the knot after the AAP government was formed.

