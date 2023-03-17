Congress demands response from PM Modi on Gujarat conman who posed as PMO official on visit to Kashmir

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress held a press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday, calling for strict action against conman Kiran Patel who visited Jammu and Kashmir in the guise of an official from the Prime Minister's Office and moved with Z-plus security.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, "When information about Kiran Patel's visit to the extremely sensitive region of Jammu and Kashmir as a PMO official came to light, it raised major concerns for everyone, especially on the nation's security. The Prime Minister must respond to the citizens of the nation."

Patel pretended to be an Additional Director (Strategy and Campaign) in the Prime Minister’s Office and even had a PMO visiting card. He had been arrested by police in Srinagar on March 3. After the expiry of 15 days of police custody, he has now been sent to 15 days judicial custody.

During questioning, the investigating agencies discovered that Patel was originally from Isanpur, Ahmedabad. He had brought a bungalow only a year before.

His wife Malini Patel has claimed that he is innocent. Talking to local media in Ahmedabad, she said, "Kiran is presently in Srinagar but he has been framed. Never have we done anything wrong. And from Kashmir, we had a favorable response. Kiran went there to help Kashmir flourish, but he was framed there. All prior cases against us have been dismissed.”

Kiran Patel, who is quite articulate, loved leading a glamorous life. He has posted images on social media of himself with BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also claimed affiliation with numerous foreign universities by posting letters from those institutions on social media.

Patel is also the founder of an NGO in Ahmedabad, During the lockdown, he launched a campaign in which his volunteers distributed free medicine to people in need across Ahmedabad. He also created a WhatsApp group called 'RP Helping Hands' for this purpose in which he used to connect with people and update them on his work and where he went.

This is not the first time that an FIR has been registered against Patel.

"Two previous FIRs were lodged against him in Ahmedabad, in which there were problems with check returns and personal dues. Aside from this, there are no cases against him. He was given security by a political friend to travel to Kashmir,” Patel's attorney Nisar Vaidya told local media.

Patel is active on social networking sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. His account is also verified on Twitter.

