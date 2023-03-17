Home Nation

Five TN fishermen held in Gujarat for dolphin poaching

The accused are from Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Assam, Kerala, and other states, according to the forest department.

Published: 17th March 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Forest Department’s wildlife division uncovered a dolphin poaching ring off the coast of Porbandar, on Wednesday night, in a joint operation with the Indian coast guard and detained ten fishermen with 22 dead dolphins.

The ten accused are from Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, and other states, according to the forest department. The forest department was notified by the coast guard, which had particular information on marine animal poaching, and a coordinated operation was conducted off the coast of Porbandar.

They discovered the deceased dolphins after discovering a suspicious boat 12 nautical miles off the coast of Porbandar. A forest official told the reporters, “We have booked 10 fishermen under the relevant parts of the Wildlife Protection Act for poaching protected marine mammals and sent the dolphin bodies for
the criminal autopsy.”

The accused have been identified as Sansuman Basumatri (31), Nihal Kunancheri (26), Gilthus Muppakuddi (62), Selvan Surles (46), Raj Kumar Thanisharaj (52), Aroon Pillai (47), Anthony Barla (50), Mayadhar Raut (50), Ranjit Boro (28) and Saujin Susayarul (36).

Forest officers said that five of them—Surles, Thanisharaj, Pillai, Barla and Susayrul— were from Tamil Nadu and two—Basumtari and Boro— were from Assam. Kunancheri and Muppakuddi are from Kerala and Raut is from Odisha.

According to forest officials, the boat belonged to Barla and was registered at Colachel in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district. The fishermen had set sail from the Kochi port.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed dolphins as both an endangered and schedule-1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act. This species cannot be fished
for under the law. Dolphin hunting convictions carry a maximum sentence of three years in
prison, a maximum fine of Rs 25,000, or both.

The coasts of Porbandar, Dwarka, Okha, and Jamnagar are home to dolphins.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dolphin poaching arrested Porbandar
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp