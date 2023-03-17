Home Nation

Land-for-job scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI

Tejashwi in his plea said he had requested the investigating officer through multiple letters to allow him some time as the current Bihar Assembly session will conclude on April 5. 

Published: 17th March 2023

A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav told the Delhi High Court that he will appear before the CBI in Delhi on March 25, after the probe agency assured the court that it won’t arrest the legislator in the alleged land-for-jobs case.

CBI’s counsel DP Singh told the HC that Tejashwi may appear physically this month and the central agency is not going to arrest him after which Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma recorded his submission.
To this, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the minister said, his client will appear on March 25 before the investigating officer at CBI headquarters in Delhi at 10:30 am. Tejashwi in his plea said he had requested the investigating officer through multiple letters to allow him some time as the current Bihar Assembly session will conclude on April 5. 

He said he had requested that either he is allowed to appear in the CBI office at Patna or if any information or documents are required from his side then he shall provide the same through his representative. The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family when he was the railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

