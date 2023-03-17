Madhya Pradesh: Muslim law student arrested on 'false charges' approaches SC 

By Online Desk

A Muslim lawyer and a law student, have reportedly approached the Supreme Court seeking justice after they were implicated in "false, baseless, politically motivated and communally charged cases" at the behest of organisations having affiliations to the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Live Law, the petitioners are lawyer Noorjahan and law student Sonu Mansoori.

Quoting the petition, Live Law recalled that on January 28, 2023, Bajrang Dal supporters accompanied by a group of lawyers associated with the Adhivakta Sangh (lawyers outfit), manhandled the intern inside the courtroom accusing her of secretly recording bail proceedings of a Bajrang Dal leader. He was accused of carrying out acts of vandalism in protest of the movie 'Pathan.' The intern was forcibly frisked by the miscreants who also snatched away a large sum of money and a phone that was in her possession. The police, instead of taking action against the malefactors, took the intern to the police station and lodged FIR against her on the basis of a complaint claiming that she was working for banned outfits like the PFI (Popular Front of India). Subsequently, she was arrested, produced before a court on January 29 and sent to judicial remand till February 1.

"No lawyer dared to appear on behalf of the intern amidst the "communally hostile environment" created by the miscreants," the petition said, according to the legal news site.

Further, since the local lawyers refused to defend her, four lawyers from Delhi had to go to Indore to file the bail application. But the four counsels were prevented from attending the court hearing and police protection was denied to them. The local bar association also failed to help. The police failed to pay heed to their pleas for help. Due to a lack of legal representation, the intern, who was sent into police custody in the interim, is now under judicial custody.

The petition sought directions from the Supreme Court for an independent inquiry into the incident that took place in the Indore district court premises. The petition also sought directions to the State government to ensure the safety of the petitioners. Since, apparently, an FIR has been registered also against the lawyer petitioner, the petition pleaded to stay her arrest, Live Law report said.

The Bench comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Bela M Trivedi directed the petitioners to approach the competent High Court before coming to the SC, the report said.

The Judges were apprised that the High Court in Indore is next door to the District Court where the unfortunate incident had taken place. Taking note of the same, the Bench issued notice to the State, the report added.

