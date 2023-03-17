‘Move to malign image’: Fadnavis says no truck with bookie’s daughter

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: There was a furore in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday on allegations made by Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, that a bookie’s daughter, who has since been arrested, had tried to blackmail her.

The Opposition wondered how the wife of the state Home Minister could be targeted like this. Amruta Fadnavis filed a police complaint against the woman, who claimed to be a designer. A woman named “Aniksha” and her father were named in an FIR filed on February 20.

She alleged that the woman befriended her, and tried to bribe her, offering her `1 crore to intervene in a criminal case involving her father. She allegedly also offered to give information on bookies “to help her earn money”.

Fadnavis told the House that the designer ingratiated herself with his wife to get her to save her father.

“The FIR details the corruption and bribery attempt. There are 14 cases against Anil Jaisinghani, a bookie, who is missing for four or five years. His daughter Aniksha got in touch with my wife after MVA came to power,” Fadnavis said.

“She requested me to wear products designed by her at public events, and that this would help promote her clothes, jewellery and footwear. I felt sympathetic… and said alright,” Amruta said in the FIR. Seeking details of the matter, the leader of the Opposition and NCP MLA Ajit Pawar said, “People should know the truth about the case”.

Woman tried to blackmail me, alleges Amruta

The wife of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta, has filed an FIR alleging that a woman, the daughter of a bookie, had befriended her and tried to bribe her with `1 crore to intervene in a criminal case involving her father. She allegedly also offered to give information on bookies “to help her earn money”

MUMBAI: There was a furore in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday on allegations made by Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, that a bookie’s daughter, who has since been arrested, had tried to blackmail her. The Opposition wondered how the wife of the state Home Minister could be targeted like this. Amruta Fadnavis filed a police complaint against the woman, who claimed to be a designer. A woman named “Aniksha” and her father were named in an FIR filed on February 20. She alleged that the woman befriended her, and tried to bribe her, offering her `1 crore to intervene in a criminal case involving her father. She allegedly also offered to give information on bookies “to help her earn money”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Fadnavis told the House that the designer ingratiated herself with his wife to get her to save her father. “The FIR details the corruption and bribery attempt. There are 14 cases against Anil Jaisinghani, a bookie, who is missing for four or five years. His daughter Aniksha got in touch with my wife after MVA came to power,” Fadnavis said. “She requested me to wear products designed by her at public events, and that this would help promote her clothes, jewellery and footwear. I felt sympathetic… and said alright,” Amruta said in the FIR. Seeking details of the matter, the leader of the Opposition and NCP MLA Ajit Pawar said, “People should know the truth about the case”. Woman tried to blackmail me, alleges Amruta The wife of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta, has filed an FIR alleging that a woman, the daughter of a bookie, had befriended her and tried to bribe her with `1 crore to intervene in a criminal case involving her father. She allegedly also offered to give information on bookies “to help her earn money”