Parliamentary panel moots building statues of historical figures in all states   

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A committee of parliamentarians has suggested the culture ministry explore possibilities of constructing statues of noted regional personalities in states on the line of Kevadia’s ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat. The committee is of the belief the sculptures will not only boost the tourism economy but also create awareness about persons and their role in the transformation of the country.

The 31-member panel also wants the area around the statue site to be developed as a tourist hub that will help to accelerate tourism activities.

“The (culture) ministry may make joint efforts along with the ministry of tourism to analyze the viability of the construction of statues of important regional historical figures in other states. The committee feels that if found viable, the development of tourist hubs around such statues would serve the dual purpose of boosting tourism as well as educating the visitors about the significant role played by important historical figures in shaping India’s destiny,” the standing committee on transport, tourism and culture-- chaired by V Vijayasai Reddy of YSR Congress Party, noted in its 340th report -- Demands for Grants (2023-24) of Ministry of Culture.

The report was presented to the Rajya Sabha on March 13.

The panel has also recommended the culture ministry assess the number of people who visited the 182-metre tall ‘Statue of Unity’, carving of first deputy prime minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, along the bank of Narmada River in Kevadia. Designed by Indian sculptor Ram V Sutar, it was built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the monument in October 2018.

One of the significant recommendations made by the panel is the creation of a National Culture University with affiliated colleges in each of the states and union territories (UTs).

“Each state and each village (in India) has its own distinct and unique identity. The Committee feels that in order to protect the unique culture of each village in each State, it is imperative and necessary to have one national university, with all States having affiliated colleges of national importance. Such educational institutions may also perform research work on Vedas, Upanishads and other historical texts and languages,” reads the report.

