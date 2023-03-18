Home Nation

Bhopal Diary: Marry and have kids, ‘Godman’ tells youth

Cops in Jhabua district of western MP are searching for a Shivalinga and Nandi idol which have mysteriously gone missing since March 14.

By Anuraag Singh
Indore’s super rich are house loan defaulters

State’s commercial capital Indore has a Rs 100 crore club and those who are a part of it, are big defaulters of bank loans, despite zipping around in snazzy cars worth Rs 2 crores, alleged Congress MLA Laxman Singh in the MP Vidhan Sabha recently. Singh, who is the younger brother of ex-CM and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, made the allegations while MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a vote of thanks to the Governor’s address.

“If you really want investments to come to MP, then first recover the big outstanding loans of those forming Indore’s 100 Crore Club. Will you act against them?” Singh asked.

Hindu Rashtra-backer young godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is once again in news – this time for making a call to unmarried young Hindu men to marry soon and subsequently have 3-4 kids out of marriage.

Addressing a crowded religious event in Chhatarpur city (also his native district) in MP’s Bundelkhand region recently, the Peethadhiswar of famous Hanuman Temple Bageshwar Dham, further appealed the young Hindu men to put into Ram Kaaj (in service of Lord Ram), two of the four children born out of the marriage.

Cops look for missing Shivalinga, Nandi idol

Cops in the Jhabua district of western MP are searching for a Shivalinga and Nandi idol which have mysteriously gone missing since March 14. The incident has taken place in the Raipuria area of the Jhabua district, where the Shiva Linga and Nandi idols installed on a platform under a Peepal tree around 19 years back, were found missing on March 14, prompting local resident Harsh Patidar to lodge a case in the matter.

While the local police are working on the case, the media has termed the incident as Lord Shiva and Nandi stole during Shiv Raj (Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s rule).

