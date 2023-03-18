Home Nation

BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223

Rule 223 allows a member to raise a question, with the Speaker’s permission in Parliament, on the matter of breach of privilege committed by a member or a committee.

Published: 18th March 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the BJP has sharpened its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘democracy under siege’ remarks and demanded a special parliamentary committee to consider his expulsion from the Lok Sabha, experts have said that a panel similar to the one that probed 2008 cash-for-votes scam can’t be formed under Rule 223 as both cases are not similar. PDT Achary, who served as the Lok Sabha Secretary General when the UPA government set up a special Parliamentary committee in 2005 on the cash-for-query scam, pointed out that a special committee is formed when cases of serious nature are involved.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that he is giving notice under Rule 223 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in House on the ‘contemptuous and unbecoming behaviour of the MP over his remarks at Cambridge University.

Dubey also sought to set up a special Parliamentary committee on the lines of the one formed in 2008 to probe the cash-for-votes scam. Speaking to this newspaper, Constitutional expert Achary said a notice under Rule 223 can only be referred to the privilege committee. 

Rule 223 allows a member to raise a question, with the Speaker’s permission in Parliament, on the matter of breach of privilege committed by a member or a committee. “Rule 223 discusses the question of Parliamentary privilege. Dubey has already given a breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi over his February 7 remarks on PM in Parliament."

ALSO READ| Parliament adjourned till Monday amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks

"Under rule 223, Dubey cannot ask for a separate committee to probe Rahul’s remarks,” he said. Achary said in 2005, a committee led by Pawan Kumar Bansal was constituted after a sting operation exposed 11 MPs involved in a ‘Cash-for-Query’ scam accepting cash in exchange for raising questions in Parliament. Out of the 11, six MPs were from BJP.  “A special committee can be formed after a motion is moved in the House. The panel will be given investigative power by the House. Investigative power is within the House’s ambit,” he said.

Cash-for-query scam an example
In 2005, a Committee led by Pawan Kumar Bansal was constituted after a sting operation exposed 11 MPs involved in a ‘Cash-for-Query’ scam accepting cash in exchange for raising questions in the Parliament. Out of the 11, six MPs were from BJP. Similarly, a Parliamentary Committee was formed in 2008 to probe 
‘cash-for-vote’ scam .

READ MORE HERE:

'Had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack': Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture

'Thoughtless denigration of democratic values': VP Dhankhar on Rahul's microphone remark

BJP likes to believe it will be in power 'eternally', but that's not the case: Rahul Gandhi in UK

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi BJP Rule 223 congress breach of privilege
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sankaramani

    Cash for query issue
    7 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp