Himachal Budget focuses on green energy, health

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday presented Budget 2023-24 that focuses on making Himachal a green energy state by March 31, 2026, and by promoting clean energy.

Health is another focus area of the Budget, the first of the Sukhu government. The government will set up Himachal Pradesh Medical Service Corporation. Besides, one health institute in each assembly constituency will be developed as ‘Adarsh Swasthaya Sansthan’.

The Budget estimates Rs 53,413 crore for 2023-24. Revenue receipts are estimated to be at Rs 37,999 crore and total revenue expenditure is projected at Rs 42,704 crore. The revenue deficit is pegged at Rs 4,704 crore and the fiscal deficit is estimated to be Rs 9,900 crore.

The state faces a huge debt of Rs 75,000 crore and other liabilities on account of payment of arrears of revised pay scales and DA amounting to Rs 11,000 crore. The supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23 amounting to Rs 13,141 crore were passed by the House on March 15. The growth of the state’s GDP remained sluggish in 2022-23 and dropped to 6.4 per cent compared to 7.6 per cent in 2021-22.

Sukhu said his government will fulfil all the promises made to the people during the elections in a phased manner. In the first phase, 2,31,000 women will get Rs 1,500 per month as promised, he said. The payout will cost Rs 416 crore per year to the exchequer. “We have come to work for the welfare of the people and have restored the old pension scheme benefiting about 1.36 employees of the state,” he said.

The government intends to make Himachal a green energy state by March 31, 2026. The focus will be on promoting alternative clean energy, including solar energy and hydropower. The state will also bring in a Green Hydrogen Policy. The state also aims to complete hydropower projects with a capacity of 1,000 MWs.

“Two panchayats in each district will be made green energy panchayats, with solar energy plants of capacity 500KW to 1MW. The youth of the state would be given a 40 per cent subsidy for setting up solar energy plants on their owned or leased land. The state electricity board will buy electricity from these plants and youth will earn up to Rs 15 lakh per year from a plant of capacity 250KW,” Sukhu said.

The chief minister further noted that Himachal Pradesh will be developed as a ‘Model State for Electric Vehicles’. Electric vehicles will be encouraged in a phased manner with the collaboration of private and public sectors. In the first phase, six national and state highways will be developed as green corridors for electric vehicles.

The private bus and truck operators will be given a subsidy of 50 per cent with a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh for the purchase of e-bus and e-truck. Private operators will be given a subsidy of 50 per cent for establishing Electric Charging Stations.

He also announced that Himachal Pradesh will be made the model state for adopting electrical vehicles in the state’s public transport. A total of 1,500 diesel buses will be replaced at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, he said and added that a subsidy of Rs 25,000 each to 20,000 meritorious girl students for the purchase of ‘Electric Scooty’.“The Himachal Pradesh Medical Services Corporation will be established for the procurement of quality medicines, machinery and equipment for health institutions.

Also, robotic surgery facilities will be provided in all medical colleges in a phased manner as also PET scans in all the medical colleges. A ‘Centre of Excellence’ for Cancer Care and Nuclear Medicine Department will be set up in Medical College, Hamirpur at a cost of Rs 50 crore,’’ he said. The working hours of the doctors will be reduced to eight hours.

In order to boost tourism, Sikhu said that Kangra district will be developed as the tourist capital and all 12 districts will be connected with heliport facilities in the next year. “A comprehensive tourism development scheme has been prepared with a cost of Rs 1,311 crore with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for development of eco-tourism, beautification of heritage sites and tourism facilities,’’ he said.

Budget Snapshot

Budget estimates Rs 53,413 crore for 2023-24

Revenue receipts estimated at Rs 37,999 crore

Total revenue expenditure is projected at Rs 42,704 crore

Revenue deficit is pegged at Rs 4,704 crore; fiscal deficit is estimated to be Rs 9,900 crore.

A Glance at Major Proposals

Himachal Pradesh to be developed as Green Energy State by March 31, 2026

Himachal Pradesh will be developed as a ‘Model State for Electric Vehicles’

Kangra district to be the tourist capital

A Centre of Excellence for Cancer Care and Nuclear Medicine Department will be set up in Medical College Hamirpur at a cost of Rs 50 crore

Himachal Pradesh Medical Services Corporation will be established for the procurement of quality medicines, machinery and equipment for health institutions

Education loan at the rate of 1 per cent under Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana for eligible poor children to pursue professional higher education

Cow cess of H10 per bottle is to be imposed on the sale of liquor

